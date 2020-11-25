Hart wins in Scott County recount

Scott County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Roxanna Moritz announced Wednesday that the Recount Board for the U.S. Representative 2nd District election concluded its work and delivered a report to her office Wednesday, with Rita Hart winning in Scott County.

The Recount Board reported Hart received a total of 47,562 votes and Mariannette Miller-Meeks received a total of 42,046 votes.

The official canvas of votes approved by the Scott County Board of Supervisors showed Hart with 47,457 votes and Miller-Meeks with 41,967 votes. Comparing the recount to the official canvass shows Hart gaining 105 votes and Miller Meeks gaining 79 votes, with Hart netting 26 more votes than Miller Meeks.

“When we began this recount Rita Hart was down a mere 47 votes,” said Hart’s campaign manager Zach Meunier in a Wednesday evening news release. “Now, the count has narrowed even further, with Rita netting 26 votes in Scott County alone. Scott County’s bipartisan recount board spent the last week working to ensure that all legal votes cast for Rita Hart and Mariannette Miller-Meeks were accurately counted.”

“That the Miller-Meeks campaign would object now, to a process that their recount board designee demanded, signifies nothing except for their alarm that a careful, thorough, bipartisan recount dramatically shrank the gap between the candidates,” Meunier said.

“As we have said from the beginning of the recount process, the most important thing is that Iowans’ voices are heard and their votes counted fairly,” he continued. “The bipartisan recount in Scott County accomplished this task.”

To see Scott County 2020 general election results, go to https://www.scottcountyiowa.net/auditor/pub/election_returns/2020/20201103_General_Election/20201103_General_Election_Summary_Official_Results.pdf