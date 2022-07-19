Ever watch the rain come down and wonder how much water is hitting your roof? According to the University of Arizona College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, a 1,000 square foot roof gets about 623 gallons of water for every inch of rain. Wouldn’t it be great to divert some of that water away from the sewers and to someplace where you could use it on your garden? With a rain barrel from River Action, you can start harvesting a new crop right away – rainwater!

River Action has green, 60-gallon rain barrels for sale at their main office, complete with diverters for downspouts. Barrels are $90 and $95, depending on the size of the downspout needed and come with a spigot to fit a garden hose. Water can be accessed with drainage two-thirds down from the top or just two inches from the bottom. The lid has holes to let rainwater in and a screen keeps mosquitos out. An overflow spout near the top of the barrel can be used to redirect excess water away from a home’s foundation. Harvesting rainwater will lessen runoff, cut your water bill and promote conservation.

Collecting rainwater is legal in both Iowa and Illinois. The only caveat in Illinois is an amendment to the Homeowners’ Solar Rights Act, which states that after 120 days of the formation of a homeowners’ association, it should specify whether a rainwater collection system is allowed. If it is allowed, it should also state the location, design and structural requirements of the water harvesting system.

River Action’s “Retain the Rain” program is an initiative to conserve water and lower flood levels in local rivers and streams. To buy a rain barrel, click here. Barrels can be picked up at 822 East River Drive in Davenport. Call 563-322-2969 for more information.