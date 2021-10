Join the BHS Student Council for Harvest Fest Friday to benefit River Bend Food Bank.

Admission is free, with tickets for games and activities available for purchase. Enjoy baked goods, carnival games, bounce house, pumpkin painting, crafts and more.

The BHS Harvest Fest is Friday, October 29 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Bettendorf High School gym, located at 3333 18th Street, Bettendorf. All proceeds benefit the Student Hunger Drive for the River Bend Food Bank.