Harvester Works employee under self-quarantine after exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19

Local News
An employee of the John Deere Harvester Works in East Moline is under self-quarantine after being exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

“The individual is put on 14 day self-quarantine and we ask all employees who have had prolonged, close contact with the individual to self-quarantine for up to 14 days following CDC guidance,” Jennifer Hartmann, public relations specialist for John Deere, said in an email.

The company also said that it is taking the necessary precaution and has disinfected the impacted area of the facility. But the facility remains in operation.

Facility employees were informed of the incident on Thursday.

