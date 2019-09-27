Hash House Harriers to host kid-friendly Red Dress Run

On Saturday, September 28, the Sippi Cup Family Hash House Harriers will host their 3rd Annual Red Dress Run at Sunderbruch Park, located at 675 Telegraph Road, in Davenport.

The run will begin at 2 p.m. and feature family-friendly activities to support the Quad Cities branch of Addi’s Faith Foundation, a local non-profit funding critical pediatric cancer research.

More information about the event can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/243822739847546/.

Addi’s Faith Foundation was inspired by 1-year-old Addison Faith Bender’s battle with brain cancer.