Haunted Houses are open for business

Despite only being open for a little over a month, it takes close to a year of planning and setting up to get these attractions ready to scare the public.

There is a long list of rules and regulations that need to be passed by the Illinois Department of Labor and the City Fire Marshall’s before opening night.

Passing these regulations is only the start as then the house needs to be set up which takes over a month. Usually the owners of haunted houses will take a break for a few months after Halloween before getting ready for the next fall.