Timber Lake Playhouse is getting into the spirit of Halloween with Haunted October!

Haunted October at Timber Lake Playhouse

Timber Lake Playhouse transforms the theatre campus for some ghoulishly good fun in October:

Timber Lake Terror – Haunted House and Trails – Fridays and Saturdays in October – 6:30 – 10:00 p.m. Explore haunted Timber Lake, feeding your nightmares on the chills and dark shadows as you maneuver through the wooded trails and two indoor haunts.

TLP’s Escape Room – Fridays and Saturdays in October – 6:00, 7:30 and 9:00 p.m. – Can you and your team or six to eight solve the puzzle to escape from the haunted cabin? Preregistration is required, and tickets must be purchased prior to the event.

Rocky Horror Picture Show – Saturday, October 30, 9:00 p.m. – Enjoy an interactive viewing of the wild and wacky classic, as costumed actors lead moviegoers in callbacks and costume and dance contests.

Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Road, Mt. Carroll. Timber Lake Playhouse is a professional, non-profit summer theatre company, whose mission is to provide the best expression of theater arts to the regional community by presenting creative works that entertain and inspire, while helping aspiring artists transition to the profession.

For more information on Haunted October, click here.