Haunting tales from QC cemeteries

Unearth tales and tragedies from Quad-City cemeteries and their inhabitants at the Davenport Public Library!

Learn of local mysteries and eerie history and you discover stories of murder and mayhem connected to local hauntings, pulled from the collections of the Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center

Murder and Madness: Tales from Local Cemeteries is Wednesday, October 20, 6:30 p.m., at the Eastern Avenue Library at 6000 Eastern Avenue in Davenport. Attend in person or online.

For more information on this free event, click here or call (563) 326-7832.