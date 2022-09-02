Pack up your pooch and the whole family for Tails on Trails!

Join the fun for a family-friendly dog-walking event along the river on Ben Butterworth Parkway. Participants and their pups can walk or run at their own pace and enjoy fun photo opportunities and giveaways. Pre-registration is required, and all participants will receive an event t-shirt.

Tails on Trails is Saturday, October 1, 11:00 a.m. at the Ben Butterworth East Shelter, located at Old River Dr. and 55th St., Moline. Registration deadline is September 15 at 3:30 p.m. To register, or for more information, click here or call Moline Parks and Recreation at (309) 524-2424.