The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center (630 9th St., Rock Island) will host the 41st-annual Memorial Service and Awards Celebration in honor of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 from 10:30 am to noon. The theme for this year’s event is “Walk Together, March Forward.”

The Memorial Service will take place in the Martin Luther King Center’s Ida Robinson Banquet Room, and will also be live-streamed via YouTube HERE and Facebook HERE.

Educator Tia Edwards will emcee the annual MLK memorial service and awards celebration.

Educator and former I Have a Dream Award-winner Tia Farrah Edwards will emcee the event. She is dean of student affairs at Moline High School.

Monday’s program will include a variety of performances and presentations in honor of Dr. King, including:

The Rev. Dwight Ford is executive director for Project NOW.

A keynote address by Rev. Dwight Ford

“I Have A Dream Award” presented to a Rock Island citizen for outstanding community service

Original spoken word piece by Aubrey Barnes entitled “The Boldness of Love”

Musical selection performed by Corey Parker, Jr.

M.L. Lockhart Scholarship

Black Hawk College Commit to Diversity Scholarship

Youth Expression Contest winners

The Rauch Family Foundation has generously granted funds to support this event. In-kind support is being provided by Modern Woodmen Printing and West Music.

The Martin Luther King Center inspires greatness in the QC through community-building, education and service. Major programs currently include Substance Use Prevention; Teenage Pregnancy Prevention; Family Advocacy Center; free after-school and summer programs for children aged 6-14; a variety of clubs for people of all ages; free tax preparation assistance; four annual events for the community; and backbone support for the West End Revitalization.

For more information on the King Center, click HERE.