Christian Care will host its 10th “Have a Heart for the Homeless” from noon until 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Bally’s Casino, 777 Bally Blvd., Rock Island.

Doors will open at 11:15 a.m. for raffles and a wine pull. Admission is $35 per ticket or $240 for a table of eight tickets include refreshments, lunch, and dessert.

The event is designed to bring awareness to homelessness in the Quad Cities. Proceeds will continue to provide supportive services and programs that we provide for the Quad City Community.

Guest speaker will be Illinois State Sen. Mike Halpin, who will discuss the state of homelessness in the Quad Cities and the need for service providers like ourselves.

About Christian Care

Christian Care provides safe shelter for men, age 18 and up, who find themselves experiencing homelessness. The facility has a 42-bed capacity with six beds designated for its Veterans Transitional Housing Program.