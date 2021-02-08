Have a horror-ble Valentine’s Day: Make ‘Zombie Barbies’ in free library workshop

Would you like to add a little horror to your Valentine’s Day weekend? Teens and adults are invited to join Miss Amber and the hosts of Derry Public Radio for an afternoon of making Zombie Barbies together and talking about favorite romantic horror stories at 2 p.m. Saturday on Zoom.

Register at http://bit.ly/dpl-zombiebarbies to reserve a special DIY (do-it-yourself) kit that will include everything you need to make your own Zombie Barbie (or similar doll) including a doll, paint, and other accessories. Attendees can craft along with Amber, C.M., and Joshua during the Zoom event on Feb. 13 or complete the project on their own.

The Zoom discussion will include descriptions of themes and plots common to the horror genre for older readers.

Find out more about Derry Public Radio here: https://constantreaders.org/dpr.

The free event is open to the public. For more information, visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at 563-326-7832.