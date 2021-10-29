Have a purrrfectly pleasant National Cat Day!

Quad City cat lovers are celebrating all nine lives of their fuzzy friends Friday for National Cat Day!

According to the folks at National Today, National Cat Day is celebrated every year on October 29. It was created by Colleen Paige to bring awareness to the number of cats that need to be rescued each year.

So whether it’s Muffin, Tiger, Fluffy, Mittens or just plain Kitty who’s stolen your heart, here are some ways to celebrate your favorite feline from NationalCatDay.com:

😺 Adopt a cat from your local shelter or cat rescue.

😺 Make a commitment to your cat’s health.



😺 Donate blankets, food and toys to animal welfare organizations.

😺 Volunteer at your local shelter and offer to play with some cats available for adoption, clean cages and litter boxes or anything else they need help with.

😺 Take photos of your cat and post them on social media.

😺Assist an ill or elderly neighbor by cleaning their cat’s litter box and playing with their cat.

😺 Buy your cat a fun new toy, condo, bed or treats.

😺 Brush your cat to eliminate excess fur and hairballs.

😺 Give your cat a calming massage.

😺 Paint your face, wear kitty ears or dress in cat related fashion.

😺 Buy your cat a collar and tag with your name and number, just in case they get outside and happen to become lost.

😺 Have a National Cat Day party and invite all your friends and their cats!

How will you celebrate National Cat Day?