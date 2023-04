Up, up and away! GiGi’s Playhouse helps some real superheroes every day as they provide free educational and therapeutic programs for individuals with Down syndrome and their families, and now they’re gearing up for one of their largest fundraisers to continue their outstanding work. Pam Lynch, Director of GiGi’s Playhouse Quad Cities, flew in to Local 4 to get us all ready for the upcoming Superhero 5K Run, Family Walk and Kids’ Dash.

For more information, click here.