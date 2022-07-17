Tea lovers rejoice! McAlister’s Deli’s fans favorite time of the year has returned: Free Tea Day.

The fast-casual restaurant chain celebrates Free Tea Day by offering customers a free 32-ounce cup of its Famous Sweet Tea on July 21.

Free Tea Day details include:

Teas available for free include sweet tea, unsweetened tea, tea/lemonade, half sweet/half unsweetened, teas with flavored shots.

Limit 1 tea per person in-store.

per person in-store. Limit 4 teas per order via the McAlister’s Deli website or app.

per order via the McAlister’s Deli website or app. McAlister’s Deli orders are subject to delivery and convenience fees and offer excludes third-party delivery orders.

Valid only on 7/21/22.

Details about Free Tea Day and Sweet Sips Fest can be found on the McAlister’s website.

According to the McAlister’s website, locations include Burlington and Davenport in Iowa, and Galesburg and Moline in Illinois.