The Davenport Police Department and Police Association have partnered with Davenport Parks and Recreation and city administration to host their second annual “Cops and Cocoa” event later today.

Similar to “Coffee with a Cop” and “Cops and Cones,” the public is invited to participate in this family-friendly public event to visit with officers, see squad cars, enjoy FREE hot chocolate, and experience the poinsettia and light displays in the Vander Veer Conservatory and throughout the park.

The cocoa event will be today, Dec. 6, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Vander Veer Botanical Park Conservatory, 215 W. Central Park Drive, Davenport.