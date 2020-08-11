Have storm debris? Here’s some info from several cities on what to do with it

Several area cities have released information about debris clean up and disposal caused by Monday’s severe storm.

Davenport

Solid waste collection for Tuesday is canceled to prioritize clearing roads and help with power restoration. Collection will be one day late the rest of the week, with Friday collection on Saturday.

Crews will begin collecting private tree debris placed at the curb after roads are clear. It may take several days for crews to collect the debris.

Yard waste bag pick up will be sticker-free through August 28.

Bettendorf

The City of Bettendorf is relaxing yard waste collection rules.

Storm debris can be disposed in the following ways:

Tree limbs/branches must be cut in 5 foot lengths, but do not need to be tied and bundled. Set in orderly piles at your regular collection point for collection.

If possible, put all other storm debris in Kraft paper bags – no yard waste stickers are required.

Bettendorf asks residents to be patient as there was significant amount of damage from the storm. City crews will pick up storm debris over the next few days.

Rock Island

The City of Rock Island is currently cleaning the roadways of debris, limbs, and trees.

Starting Monday, August 17, there will be free special collection of only trees, limbs, and branches.

trees, limbs, and branches. Garbage and other materials should not be included.

Customers are asked to set out debris by 7:00 a.m. on their normal garbage collection day at their garbage pick up location or near the curb. Do not place limbs in the street.

Limbs do not need to be trimmed or bundled.

The city says it make take several weeks to collect all the debris.

The Refuse and Yard Waste Drop Off Center is open on Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Millennium Waste, 13606 Knoxville Road, Milan. There is a $17 fee per vehicle with not more than the equivalent of a full-size pickup load per trip.

Please contact the Public Works Department at (309) 732-2200 to report any blocked roadways.

Muscatine

The Muscatine Compost Facility at the Muscatine Transfer Station at 1000 South Houser Street will be open for extended hours, 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., through Friday August 14, for residents to bring brush debris. Regular hours will resume on Saturday, August 14.

Residents of Muscatine and Fruitland can deposit debris for free with a Compost Sticker available at the Transfer Station, Muscatine City Hall, or the Department of Public Works. There is a small fee for non-residents. Call (563) 263-9689 for more information.

Clinton

Public works is continuing to clear streets of trees and debris. Snow routes will be cleared first, followed by side roads.

Residents are asked to place what they can into their yard waste bin.

Large items should be placed near where bins are normally collected, without obstructing sidewalks or streets.

The City will be continually picking up yard waste so residents should refill the bins and place them back out for collection.

There will be no delay in solid waste or recycling pickup.