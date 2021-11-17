Have you seen these fugitives? Tell Crime Stoppers and you may receive a reward

Orosco, left, and Reynosa (photos courtesy of Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.)

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

ASHLEY OROSCO, 30, 5’6” tall, 120 pounds, blonde hair, blue yes. Wanted by Quad City MEG for delivery of methamphetamine. Also wanted by Bettendorf Police for failure to appear/possession of controlled substance; Galesburg Police for failure to appear/shoplifting; and Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear/possession of meth.

JESUS REYNOSA, 19, 5’6” tall, 160 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office on two warrants for probation violation on original charges of residential burglary.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.