There’s more porch piracy in the Quad Cities and this time there’s two of them!

The Rock Island Police Department needs your help to identify the people in this video who helped themselves to a package in the 1500 block of 30th Street in Rock Island during the first weekend of December. The man and woman arrived in the area on bicycles.

Anyone with information on this theft is asked to call the Rock Island Police Department’s non-emergency line at (309) 732-2677 (COPS), Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or use the P3 Tips mobile app.