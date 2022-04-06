Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

BRENDEN FUESSEL, 40, 6’3″, 200 pounds, bald, green eyes. Wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of probation violation on charges of theft and possession of meth.

XAVIOR CHANDLER, 18, 5’9”, 135 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Rock Island Police for aggravated discharge of a firearm.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.