Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

Corionte Williams (L) and Angel Brown (photos: Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

CORIONTE WILLIAMS, 23, 5’9” tall, 173 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Iowa Department of Corrections for escape on original charges of possessing controlled substance and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

ANGEL BROWN, 40, 5’4” tall, 198 pounds, blonde hair, hazel eyes. Wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for three counts of parole violation on original charges of burglary, conspiracy and child endangerment.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.