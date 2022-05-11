Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

KRISTINA WEBB, 24, 5’7”, 188 pounds, brown hair, green eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for failure to appear in court on a charge of armed robbery.

JOHN BENFORD JR., 40, 5’11”, 195 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for failure to appear in court on a charge of felon in possession of a weapon.

Kristina Webb (L) and John Benford Jr. (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.