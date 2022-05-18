Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

GEOFF WHITEHALL, 37, 5’10”, 180 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear in court on a charge of child sex offender registration violation.

DARIUS HAYES, 37, 5’9”, 145 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Scott County for failing to appear in court on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, possession and delivery of cocaine.

Geoff Whitehall (L) and Darius Hayes (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.