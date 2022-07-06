Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

NICOLE GASPER, 39, 5’3”, 170 pounds, red hair, blue eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on a charge of forgery. She is also wanted in Mercer County for failing to appear in court on a weapons and domestic battery charge and in Scott County for two counts of probation violation on charges of theft and driving barred.

KEVIN CAMERON JR., 33, 6’, 200 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Moline Police for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possess weapon with defaced serial number, two counts delivery of a controlled substance and delivery of meth with intent to deliver.

Nicole Gasper (L) and Kevin Cameron (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.