Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

Thomas Hurt, Jr. (L) and Geoff Whitehall (Crime Stoppers)

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. 

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive.  You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

THOMAS HURT, JR., 53, 6’1” tall, 170 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Moline Police for possession of meth.

GEOFF WHITEHALL, 37, 5’10” tall, 200 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes. Wanted by Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office for sex offender registration violation and failure to report change of address.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.

