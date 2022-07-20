Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s case:

STACY SMITH, 37, 6’, 200 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by East Moline Police for aggravated battery with a firearm.

BRANDON DECAP, 39, 5’10”, 155 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear in court on a charge of aggravated domestic battery.

Stacy Smith (L) and Brandon DeCap (Crime Stoppers)

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.