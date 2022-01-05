Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

CYRINE MCKINLEY, 28, 6’2” tall, 150 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for failure to appear on charges of two counts possession controlled substance, obstructing justice and resisting arrest.

FRED HERNANDEZ, 42, 5’9” tall, 134 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for failure to appear on a charge of delivery of meth.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.