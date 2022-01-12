Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

MEGAN BREIBY, 33, 5’10” tall, 250 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. Wanted by Silvis Police for 3 counts of felony theft.

LANCE CARR, 29, 6’2” tall, 155 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for failure to appear on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm. Also wanted by Davenport Police for failure to appear on a charge of interference with official acts.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.