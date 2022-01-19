Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

RICKY CHILDS, 37, 5’9”, 170 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Davenport Police for failing to appear in court on charges of felony theft and felon in possession of a firearm.

STEVEN FUHLMAN JR., 43, 6’4”, 245 pounds, bald, hazel eyes. Wanted on Scott County Sheriff’s Office warrants for drug possession/delivery, 2 counts controlled substance violation and failure to appear in court on two counts controlled substance violation.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.