Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

BRANDON HALL, 32, 6’1”, 200 pounds, black hair, green eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for failure to appear in court on a charge of delivery of meth.

BRANDON LANE, 28, 5’5”, 135 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. Wanted by East Moline Police for aggravated fleeing/eluding police.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.