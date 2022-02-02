Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

AUSTIN WINTERS, 26, 5’11”, 170 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Rock Island for aggravated fleeing/eluding police

TRAMOND LEWIS, 32, 5’8”, 194 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Quad City MEG for three counts of delivery of a controlled substance

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.