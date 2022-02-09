Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

BRANDON THOMPSON, 34, 5’7”, 185 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. Wanted by Moline Police for forgery. Wanted for failing to appear in court by Whiteside and Henry Counties in Illinois and Iowa DCI.

DEMARKO WILLIAMS, 33, 6’, 200 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for failure to appear in court on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm. Wanted by U.S. Marshalls for failure to appear and probation violation on a weapons offense.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips are anonymous.