Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

JEREMY DOYLE, 46, 5’8” tall, 275 pounds, brown hair, green eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on original charge of possession of meth with intent to deliver.

NICHOLAS MCGEE, 39, 5’6” tall, 240 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Rock Island Police for residential burglary.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.