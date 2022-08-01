The Davenport Police are looking for this suspect vehicle in reference to a rash of spray painting of parked cars Sunday night, July 31, 2022.

The Davenport Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a suspect vehicle shown here along with any associated individuals.

On Sunday, July 31, 2022 between the hours of 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., Davenport Police received 22 calls for service in reference to a vehicle driving erratically and spray painting parked cars, according to a Monday release. In total, fifteen vehicles and one fence were damaged.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at qccrimestoppers.com.