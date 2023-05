The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance to find a statue that was stolen on or about April 29, 2023, in the 3000 block of West Rock Falls Road in Rock Falls.

The statue is over six feet tall and the actual color is described as gold.

If anyone has any information regarding this theft, please contact the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office at 815-772-4044, or if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact the Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867.