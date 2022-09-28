Have you seen this person?

Pawn Central in Rock Island is looking for a man suspected of shoplifting a guitar from the store. According to a post on their Facebook page, on September 22 someone took a Framus Phil X Vintage Sunburst guitar in like new condition with an MSRP of $999 from the store. They are offering a $100 reward for the return of the guitar or the name of the individual.

(photo: Pawn Central Rock Island)

More information can be found on the store’s Facebook page. If you have any information on this case, please call the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677.