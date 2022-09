Have you seen this person?

A man is accused of taking cash out of a register at Leisure Lanes in Davenport on Tuesday, September 27. According to a post on their Facebook page, someone took an unknown amount of cash from a register in the office while the staff was working. The video is being reviewed by staff and they are offering a $500 reward for information.

(photos: Leisure Lanes)

If you have any information on this case, call the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-7979.