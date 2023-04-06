You got it made this weekend, if you check out the cornucopia of goodies available at Made Market QC Friday and Saturday, April 7-8, at The Bend XPO, East Moline.

Made Market QC is a handmade + vintage makers market featuring over 150 vendors with trendy boutiques, vintage finds, and the best handmade goods in the Midwest. Hours are Friday, April 7, 5 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, April 8, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Smith Family Olde Country Market is one of the 150 vendors at Made Market QC. Since 1996, the business has made hand-poured 100% soy candles & melts and old-fashioned bath products.

​The sprawling event features shopping, live music, food and drinks, too. Made Market holds three markets a year in three seasons — spring, summer, + holiday — in hopes to bring you the best shopping experience year-round, according to the event website.

Originally named OMG BeckyFest, this makers fair was created in 2017 as a platform for local and regional artists, creators, makers, and entrepreneurs to come together and share the love of their craft with the community. Fast Forward to 2022, the owner of Crafted QC (5169 Utica Ridge Road, Davenport) has rebranded it Made Market QC.

The live music schedule this weekend is:

Friday — Lojo Russo (5 to 6:30 p.m.), Nicole Dean (6:30 to 8 p.m.).

Saturday — Jacob Hemenway (9 to 11 a.m.), Alexa Mueller (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.), Ariel McReynolds (1 to 3 p.m.).

Admission is $5 online, $7 at the door, and free for kids 18 and under. A portion of proceeds will benefit EveryChild. For tickets and more information, visit the Made Market QC website HERE.