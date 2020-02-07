Having a baby in Muscatine?: Expectant mother has concerns after Trinity Hospital temporarily stops labor and delivery services

Some pregnant women in the Quad Cities area are dealing with the stress of having to find a new doctor. That’s after learning their OBGYN services are going away. It’s part of a growing trend in Iowa.

Unity Point in Muscatine is the latest to announce it’s temporarily stopping OBGYN services. Hospital administrators say they struggle to recruit and retain doctors.

An OBGYN shortage has Unity Point Health officials now sending patients an hour away to the Quad Cities or Iowa City to get the care they need. Like soon to be moms like Heather McDaniel.

“It is stressful it is, especially so last minute I don’t even have any time to plan.” she says.

McDaniel says she is concerned about the amount of time it takes to get to neighboring cities.

“That’s what I’m worried about, is giving birth in the car or anything like that,” she says. “I don’t like the idea of a doctor I’ve never met. I’ve had five other kids in Muscatine, this will be my first time delivering in any other hospital.”

Being in the peak of winter doesn’t make the problem any better.

“We haven’t had to bad of a winter, so that’s nice. My husband is driving if that happens. I have a mini van which is not very good in winter weather. I’m just hoping it doesn’t get bad,” says McDaniel.

Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson says the news was a surprise to her. She says she is worried for the mothers in need of those services.

“We have a high poverty rate as well, and so that’s going to create sometimes a problem with transportation for people to get out of the community and to neighboring cities,” says Broderson.

Broderson says she has an idea as to why the hospital has trouble getting and keeping .

“I would only be able to guess why, and the only thing that I would be able to come up with is that we are a smaller community. Even though we do have 25,000 people still it would be hard for us to be competitive with some of those larger cities. Not just for pay and wages, but certainly for all the other things that they can provide.”

McDaniel says she had made plans to deliver her baby in Iowa City.

“I guess I just have to go with the flow, and do what I need to do but it is stressful,” she says.