Hawkeye students create ‘Quarantine Magazine’ to highlight local artists

Three students from the University of Iowa have created an online magazine to showcase some of the art work people have been working on while on isolation.



The idea started as a class project last semester without knowing it would turn into a reality.



The three Hawkeyes responsible for starting the “Quarantine Magazine” are excited they have the chance to provide an outlet for creative minds.

“We bascially started this magazine because everyone is kinda freaking out in this weird time trapped in quarantine and social distancing and stuff like that,” said Emily Engwall, founder. “One of our main goals through starting this magazine was to have work that simultaneously trapped in quarantine while we are for it to have a space to like exist outside of quarantine.”

Since putting the word out they have already gotten a few submissions said Emma Scintu who’s also part of the online magazine.

“There’s been alot of poetry submissions I think we got some photography as well as some flash fiction so it’s kinda like all over the board which we’re really hoping for,” said Scintu.

There is no age limit as to who can submit their work.

“We’re really open to having submissions from anybody anywhere and having this magazine available to as many people as possible,” said Engwall.

They encourge everyone to participated

“People to not be scared to send in their work and be bold and couragous people will be shocked, I don’t know I started off like a writer in high school and thought it would like be a cool hobby and then I started realizing you can do things with your work so just submit to us,” said Scintu.

The Quarantine Magazine will accept submissions until May 24.