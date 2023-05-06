Davenport Speedway managed to dodge enough raindrops Friday night to get in a full show. When the final checkered flag flew, two racers (Cyle Hawkins and Justin Kay) were celebrating their third straight victory at the Davenport track.

Justin Kay’s win in the Petersen Plumbing & Heating IMCA Late Models saw him lead the final 18 laps after starting 10th. Shortly after Kay took the lead, Chuck Hanna grabbed the second spot and held it to the checkers. Andy Nezworski finished third, ahead of Bryan Klein and Joe Beal.

Matt Werner took home his first Eriksen Chevrolet IMCA Modified win of the season. Werner started in the sixth row but quickly made his way forward. Matt passed Mitch Way to take the lead on lap six and never looked back. Way held on to finish second. Travis Denning, Chris Zogg, and Charlie Mohr finished third through fifth respectively.

Tony Olson won the Matzen Trucking IMCA SportMod main. Olson started 10th and had raced his way to the lead by lap four. Jarrett Franzen started a row behind Olson and finished a spot behind him. Ben Chapman also came from mid-pack to finish third. Early race leader Kevin Goben took fourth, followed by Ryan Walker.

Jeff Struck jr. doubled up in the Koehler Electric Street Stocks. Struck won both the heat and feature races in the class. Jeff led all 15 laps en route to the win. Nick Hixson was second with Jesse Owen taking third. Zach Zuberbier and Kyler Hickenbottom completed the first five.

David Brandies dominated the Kunes Nissan IMCA Stock Car feature. Brandies started fourth but led all 15 laps. Kaden Reynolds finished a distant second with Gage Neal third. Keegan Wells took fourth, ahead of Rick Schriner.

Cyle Hawkins collected his third straight QCjeeps.com Sport Compact feature. After starting ninth, Hawkins first took the lead on lap eight. Following a battle with Dustin Forbes, Cyle pulled into victory lane as the winner. Jake Benischek used the high line to finish second with Forbes holding on to third. Drew Wise and Roy Schmidt rounded out the top five.

The next three weeks will be busy for the K Promotions crew. On Friday, May 12, the Dirt Crown East Series comes to Davenport Speedway. The Dirt Crown series features the IMCA Stock Car class. Their feature will pay $2,000-to-win and $250-to-start.

Wednesday, May 17, brings the Castrol FloRacing Night in America to Davenport. Super Late Models will highlight the evening. The weekly racing program on Friday, May 19, includes an appearance by the American Iron racing series. To close out the month of May on Friday, May 26, it’s the SMLR Hoker Trucking East Series.

Davenport Speedway Results:

May 5, 2023

IMCA Late Models

Heat 1: 1. Chris Lawrence; 2. Chuck Hanna; 3. Andy Nezworski; 4. Mike Goben; 5. Josh Woodruff;

Heat 2: 1. Justin Kay; 2. Brandon Loos; 3. Gary Webb; 4. Chance Huston; 5. LeRoy Brenner;

Heat 3: 1. Joe Beal; 2. Bryan Klein; 3. Mack Mulvany; 4. Anthony Franklin; 5. Keith Haislip;

Feature: 1. Justin Kay; 2. Chuck Hanna; 3. Andy Nezworski; 4. Bryan Klein; 5. Joe Beal; 6. Mike Goben; 7. Mack Mulvany; 8. Chance Huston; 9. Gary Webb; 10. Brandt Cole; 11. Chris Lawrence; 12. Colton Leal; 13. Doug Burkhead; 14. Broderick Prescott; 15. Josh Woodruff; 16. Nick Proehl; 17. Anthony Franklin; 18. LeRoy Brenner; 19. 57-Brandon Loos; 20. 5-Keith Haislip; (DNS-1);

IMCA Modifieds

Heat 1: 1. Mitch Way; 2. Matt Werner; 3. Rob Dominacki; 4. Tony Von Dresky; 5. Steve Gustaf Sr;

Heat 2: 1. Matt Stein; 2. Chris Zogg; 3. Kyle Montgomery; 4. Charlie Mohr; 5. Travis Denning;

Heat 3: 1. Jake Morris; 2. Jason Pershy; 3. Eric Barnes; 4. Josh Geigle; 5. Mitch Morris;

Feature: 1. Matt Werner; 2. Mitch Way; 3. Travis Denning; 4. Chris Zogg; 5. Charlie Mohr; 6. Jason Pershy; 7. Matt Stein; 8. Mitch Morris; 9. Jake Morris; 10. Andrew Hamburg; 11. Brandon Jewell; 12. Patrick Moore; 13. Josh Geigle; 14. Kyle Montgomery; 15. Craig Crawford; 16. Rob Dominacki; 17. Nick Hillyer; 18. Richard Vela; 19. Jake Whittington; 20. Eric Barnes; 21. Jeremy Gustaf; 22. Tony Von Dresky; 23. Steve Gustaf Sr.;

IMCA SportMod

Heat 1: 1. Ryan Walker; 2. Erick Turner; 3. Jarett Franzen; 4. Dakota Cole; 5. Rayce Mullen;

Heat 2: 1. Levi Heath; 2. TJ Patz; 3. Kevin Rasdon; 4. Justin Schroeder; 5. Todd Dykema;

Heat 3: 1. Kevin Goben; 2. Tony Olson; 3. Ben Chapman; 4. Ryan Reed; 5. Justin Veloz;

Feature: 1. Tony Olson; 2. Jarett Franzen; 3. Ben Chapman; 4. Kevin Goben; 5. Ryan Walker; 6. TJ Patz; 7. Ryan Reed; 8. Rayce Mullen; 9. Trey Grimm; 10. Justin Veloz; 11. Barry Bates; 12. Justin Schroeder; 13. Kevin Rasdon; 14. Todd Dykema; 15. Rance Powell; 16. Josh Fisher; 17. Bryan Ritter; 18. Randy Farrell; 19. Dakota Cole; 20. Adam Parker; 21. John Freeman; 22. Don Hatfield; 23. Trey Jacobs; 24. Erick Turner; 25. Levi Heath; 26. David Engelkens; 27. Cole Stichter; 28. Jeff Waterfall; (DNS-1);

Street Stocks

Heat 1: 1. Jeff Struck Jr; 2. Nick Hixson; 3. Zach Zuberbier; 4. Jesse Owen; 5. Cary Brown;

Feature: 1. Jeff Struck Jr; 2. Nick Hixson; 3. Jesse Owen; 4. Zach Zuberbier; 5. Kyler Hickenbottom; 6. Landen Chrestensen; 7. Cary Brown; 8. Dave Wadsager;

IMCA Stock Cars

Heat 1: 1. Andrew Chelf; 2. Keegan Wells; 3. Rick Schriner; 4. Kaden Reynolds; 5. David Brandies;

Feature: 1. David Brandies; 2. Kaden Reynolds; 3. Gage Neal; 4. Keegan Wells; 5. Rick Schriner; 6. Daron Oberbroeckling; 7. Tad Payne; 8. Andrew Chelf; 9. Brandon Comins; 10. Justin Kay;

Sport Compacts

Heat 1: 1. Jake Benischek; 2. Cyle Hawkins; 3. Trent Lebarge; 4. Roy Schmidt; 5. Jack Fitzgibbon;

Heat 2: 1. Dustin Forbes; 2. Shawn McDermott; 3. Drew Wise; 4. Jason Rhoads; 5. Gary Schlieper

Feature: 1. Cyle Hawkins; 2. Jake Benischek; 3. Dustin Forbes; 4. Drew Wise; 5. Roy Schmidt; 6. Jason Rhoads; 7. Michael Lundeen; 8. Gary Schlieper; 9. Jack Fitzgibbon; 10. Shawn McDermott; 11. Trent Lebarge;