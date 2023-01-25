Today is a day that you need to be aware, as you head out the door. We are tracking accumulating snowfall this morning across the QCA. So far this morning, there have been reports of some accidents in Knox co. as roads have quickly deteriorated in many spots. Plan for a longer commute this morning. Snow will start to become less intense this afternoon before things clear up overnight.

In a release from the city of Galesburg ” Galesburg, IL (January 25, 2023) A snow emergency for the City of Galesburg will go into effect at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Citizens are reminded that a parking prohibition will take effect on all Galesburg City streets during the snow emergency. Vehicles parked on City streets (except in the central business district) during this time will be subject to ticketing and towing. The parking prohibition will remain in effect until all streets are cleared”

Heading into your Thursday, we will see clouds continue to win out the forecast with temps in the mid 30’s. The good news is that we will be quiet but our 7-day forecast remains unsettled as we will have a few weather disturbances arrive over the weekend.

The next weather system will arrive on Friday but this will be a fast-moving system with snowfall totals only reaching half an inch in a few spots.

Saturday could bring another round of snow showers through the QCA but snow totals are trending to be on the lighter side of things.

Arctic air will then start to filter into the area starting on Sunday and Monday. Temps are expected to only top out in the teens and lows in the single digits. Feel like temps will be well below 0° so bundle up next week.