Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim has announced six upcoming Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) one-day collection locations – including one in the Quad Cities – for the fall of 2023, a news release says.

These collection events are co-sponsored by units of local government and provide residents the free opportunity to safely dispose of unused or leftover hazardous products commonly found in homes.

The collection in East Moline is set for Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds, 4200 Archer Drive, East Moline. Rock Island County Waste Management Agency will host the collection.

“Illinois EPA’s one-day Household Hazardous Waste collection events provide opportunities for residents to safely get rid of unused and unwanted chemicals and other hazardous products often found in homes,” said Kim. “We continue to see great attendance at collection locations throughout Illinois, showing the ongoing need for these important events. We thank our local partners for helping make each one of them possible.”

One-day collections are open to all Illinois residents and operate from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the day of the event. Registration is required.

Residents participating are encouraged to bring chemical cleaners, oil-based paints, thinners, antifreeze, motor oil, gasoline, kerosene, weed killers, insecticides, and pesticides, old or outdated medication, and similar hazardous household products. Fluorescent and other high-intensity discharge lamps may also be brought to the collections. Items not accepted include latex paint, explosives, propane tanks, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, agricultural chemicals, and business wastes.

For safe transport of HHW, residents are asked to:

• Pack HHW items in a disposable box to avoid spilling during transport.

• Keep like chemicals together and separate unlike chemicals.

• Secure lids and make sure containers are not leaking.

• Place box(es) of HHW in the empty trunk or storage compartment of your vehicle, away from passengers during transport.

• Remain in vehicle at collection site. On-site personnel will remove the HHW from your vehicle.

A complete list of wastes that are and are not accepted is available here.

For more information, call 217-524-3300. Illinois EPA HHW collections continue to be contact-less for the safety of participants and workers. Collection events are funded through the Illinois EPA’s Solid Waste Fund.