Hazy skies are back in the Quad Cities.

Hazy skies in downtown Rock Island, looking towards Davenport

According to data from the Environmental Protection Agency, the air quality in the Quad Cities is back in the unhealthy range for sensitive groups. Smoke from wildfires in Canada continue to drift into the U.S. and are moving further south. AirNow’s website says the current air quality in the Quad Cities is at 180, in the unhealthy range. The air quality forecasts for tomorrow and Thursday are also in the unhealthy range for sensitive groups (USG).

People with heart or lung diseases, older adults and kids should avoid strenuous outdoor activities and to keep outdoor activities short. They should consider moving physical activities indoors or reschedule them. People without these medical issues should choose less strenuous activities, like walking instead of running, limit the time they spend outdoors, and limit outdoor activities to times when the air quality is better.

The Quad Cities doesn’t have the worst air quality in the state, but they don’t have the worst either. The St. Louis metro-east area has the best air quality statewide, in the moderate category at 63. Chicago and the north and west suburbs currently have the state’s worst air quality, in the very unhealthy category at 209. Both areas are expected to “improve” to unhealthy tomorrow and move to moderate by Thursday.

To check the latest air quality condition in the Quad Cities, click here.