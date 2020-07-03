‘He always put his family first’: Remembering the life of Kewanee boys basketball coach

People in Kewanee are remembering the life of the boys basketball coach who died due to an apparent medical issue.

“I immediately called his phone, didn’t answer, I tried his wife’s phone, she didn’t answer, so I just tried going through my contacts of people that I knew that might you know know and didn’t really have a definite answer until this morning when I got out of work,” said Brandon Ince, Kewanee High School assistant basketball coach.

He’s remembering the best parts of his friend and coach.

“His attitude towards life for the kids, you know father figure for a lot of them. You know he did what he needed to do, rides, everything, just real good guy,” he said.

Ince said Lewis was always caring for others.

“I don’t know if people know how much time he put in outside of his family, whether it was leaving at 8:00 to take a kid to the cities for a workout or getting food for some of the kids, shoes, you know, feeding the kids at practice, granola bars, waters, you know he did a lot of time behind the scenes that you know people don’t see,” Ince said.

A leader who will be missed.

“A really great guy, family first, he always told all of our coaching staff to put our family first you know no matter what, he always put his family first.”

Lewis leaves behind his wife and a son.