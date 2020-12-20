‘He brought a lot of joy.’ Henry is gone, but joyful Christmas yard lives on

This past week, Henry, the dog for whom Henry’s Christmas Yard is named, got sick with a kidney infection and passed away at the age of 7.

Each year, the yard is decorated with more than 160 inflatables and many lights, in addition to being a food-drive location.

“He brought a lot of joy.”

Henry’s Christmas Yard is one of the most popular destinations around the Quad-Cities during the holidays because of its spirited display of inflatables and the chance visitors might see Henry, the furry face behind the yard.

When Henry was around, eh would just soak in the Christmas atmosphere.

“You got to see all the inflatables and Henry would just sit there and look at you,” said Scott Hildbrand, Henry’s owner. “And every once in a while somebody would go oh that’s a real dog. And then they would hold out their hand and he would come up and let them pet him and he just loved being out here at Christmas time.”

Hildebrand says Henry always enjoyed the maze of walking through all of the inflatables and seeing anyone who came by.

“He would walk up and down the fence line just watching people and enjoyed them as much as I enjoy watching the kids, and everything coming up and down,” Hildebrand said.

Hildebrand has held food and toy drives all year round by making Henry the face of everything that happened at the yard. Hildebrand says Henry brought out the best in everyone.

“The kids especially loved coming up to see Henry,” Hildebrand said. “They love writing letters to him. They love writing cards to him which in turn brought the families in to donate food and to write letters to Santa.”

“He had a lot of fun just sitting there watching the people go by,” Hildebrand said. “The people had great fun connecting with him and petting him and talking to him.”

While Henry has passed, his legacy will live on. You can see a part of it now: As a tribute to Henry, Hildebrand has placed a wreath in the yard.

Because of Henry’s passing this will be the last year of inflatables in the yard. The display will be up until at least January 1st. You can visit it at 1504 26th Avenue in Moline.