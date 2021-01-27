‘He deserves justice.’ Family of victim dragged in hit-and-run mourns, remembers

One family seeks justice after a loved one was lost in a tragic accident.

Eric Johnson was killed in a hit-and-run on Jan. 18 in Davenport when he was struck by a car at Washington and Locust, then dragged all the way to Fillmore Lane near Genesis Medical Center – West Campus, where he died from his injuries.

“There’s no reason my uncle should have been broken to pieces and then dragged seven blocks,” said Narvie Cooper, Eric Johnson’s nephew. “They treat road kill, deer road kill, better.,” said Narvie Johnson – Johnson’s brother.

On Jan. 18, Eric Johnson was walking in the 1900 block of Washington Street when he was hit by a car. Police say ehw as dragged for seven blocks to the 2600 block of Fillmore Lane.

His family is in disbelief over how he likely suffered.

“To sever a man’s spine and neck and then drag him seven blocks…. seven blocks. That’s worse than inhumane” Narvie Cooper said.

Narvie Johnson was extremely close to his brother.

“He would come by my house and speak to me and see how I’m doing when he hadn’t seen me for a few days… and I just miss him dearly,” he said. “We would go swimming together, we go to the movies, go to the basketball court to play basketball.”

Narvie Cooper is a letter carrier. He would see his uncle a lot on his route. He vividly remembers the last time they saw each other.

“We talked,” he remembers. “I told him, ‘I love you, Uncle, take care of yourself.’ I just walked and watched him continue on. I didn’t know that would be the last time I would see him, talk to him, or hear his voice.”

There have been many sleepless nights for Eric Johnson’s nephew and brother, who can’t help but wonder what his life could have been like had it not been cut short.

“He could have met a woman and then made a family and have kids of his own. Now none of this will happen because his life was taken,” Narvie Johnson said.

There is one thing that can ease their heartache a little.

“He deserves justice,” Narvie Cooper said. “He doesn’t deserve to be in a morgue right now while someone else is able to wake up and go to sleep each day and just continue on about their day like this didn’t happen. It’s not right.”