‘He had a gift to relate to people’: Rock Island Community remembers Donald Payton, a local legend

Remembering a local legend.

That’s what people in Rock Island are doing after the death of one of their own.

82-year-old Donald Payton died last week due to COVID complications.

He was well known in the community.

He worked as Chief of Security for Rock Island High School. and retired after serving more than three decades.

His loss is being felt by the community.

Donald was a larger than life figure to those who knew him best, including his Pastor, Joseph Williamson III.

“He was loved, surely missed, and he will be remembered,” says Pastor Joseph Williamson III. “He was a total love of everybody. He assibilated totally into the community, and he served this community, and he was very proud. I would almost say he was an ambassador for the area.”

An area Payton would spend more than three decades as Chief of Security at Rock Island Highschool.

There he was able to inspire anyone he came into contact with, including his grandson Marcus McQueen.

“He really touched 3,4,5, different generations.” says McQueen.

As he reflects on fond memories on his younger years with his grandfather.

“During my time in high school in order for me to get to school I had to go to school with him. What that meant was getting up at five in the morning,” says McQueen.

Something McQueen used to his advantage.

“My most successful years at Rockie playing basketball was probably my freshman year. Nobody knew it, at 5:45 I was in the gym every single day.”

There’s not one single day that goes by where the impact Payton left on the community is not felt.

McQueen says, “Now it’s up to me to carry on the legacy and try to even come close to impacting a small percentage. If I can even impact a small percentage of people like he did than I think this whole community would be a better place.”

Payton’s celebration of life service was held this past Monday, March 1st.