‘He was genuinely kind to everybody.’ Missing man’s mother finds peace in son’s recovery

A mother speaks out, days after the body of her son was discovered.

Ryan Muckelston’s body was found Monday after a couple of fishermen spotted the 36-year-old near Andalusia.

He was reported missing in January.

The Rock Island County coroner said there was no sign of foul play. Local 4 News reporter Kalani Bowles spoke with Muckelston’s mother, who asked for help finding her son months ago.

No parent could ever imagine burying their child. Now this Moline mother is showing so much gratitude and grace toward others.

“I thank the firemen. I thank the fishermen who found him because them being ut there fishing that day just happened to be a blessing that they were out there and could find him, and give him back to me,” said Jennifer Muckelston-Nauman, Ryan’s mother. “I thank them so much, and the Andalusia Fire Department that helped get him out.”

Shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, her son was recovered from the Andalusia Slough after a four-month search for the missing father of three. Muckelston-Nauman told Local 4 News the recovery of her son’s body put her at peace.

“The officer calls and he goes, ‘We have found him.'”

“They go ‘There was some fishermen out fishing and they found him.’ And I said, ‘Oh, my gosh, are you guys sure it is really him?’ And they go ‘We are 100 percent sure it’s Ryan.'”

“And I just felt peace.”

Muckelston-Nauman said it her faith gave her a sign that her uncertainty was coming to an end.

“About a week ago there was a male and female cardinal out there,” she said. “And I go, ‘Oh, my gosh, there is a sign.’ And they haven’t been back since.”

“I’m like, ‘OK, they came. They told me everything is going to be OK.”

“And literally a day later, they found Ryan’s body.”

Although he may be gone from this earth, his mother remembers the man he was, and that she loved him dearly.

“He was genuinely kind to everybody,” she said. “If he seen a guy on the street down on his luck, he would go buy them something – you know, a bottle of water, a sandwich or something. And he himself had been homeless at times, so he did for others what others had done for him.”

If you’d like to help with the family’s funeral expenses, a friend of the family set up a GoFundMe page here.