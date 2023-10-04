The head of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has resigned.

Marc Smith was appointed by Governor JB Pritzker in 2019 to lead the agency. His tenure was marked by several controversies, including reports that found a lack of appropriate placement , with kids left sleeping in DCFS offices or languishing in psychiatric hospitals, and sometimes jails.

Cook County Public Guardian Charles Golbert applauded his leadership during the pandemic but also said during Smith’s tenure, hundreds of children died despite DCFS involvement. He was also unable to resolve the placement crisis.